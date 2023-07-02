CLEVELAND (WJW) — Northeast Ohio started with some Sunday morning showers, but there’s a chance of bigger storms rolling in later on and into Sunday evening.

Some areas could get sunshine which would push temperatures into the low 80s before storms roll in for the evening hours. Not a washout of a day, but keep an eye on the sky to watch for rain rolling into your neighborhood.

Some of the rain could include downpours.

The risk of severe storms is low, but it’s there. A few storms could contain gusty winds, small hail, and localized flooding problems.

The bulk of the severe storm risk keeps moving south of the area Sunday evening.

A few storms in Northeast Ohio could contain gusty winds, small hail, and localized flooding problems. Here’s a look at Sunday’s storm risk:

Independence Day is dry with plenty of sunshine and soaring temps for our picnics and parades. Highs mid 80’s. Fireworks forecast: Mainly clear, low 70’s. BOOM!

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast:

Stayed tuned to FOX 8 for updates on Sunday’s changing weather conditions.