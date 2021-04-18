Could Northeast Ohio see more snow?

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Sunshine returns Monday! That’s the “pick” day of our 8-day with highs briefly reaching the lower to middle 60s. A few showers will creep in during the evening.

Colder air is preparing to dive into Northeast Ohio. Wednesday could get interesting with snow mixing in. Some lake-effect showers/mix may continue into Thursday. Temperatures remain slightly below average as we head into the weekend and next week.

Accumulating snow is possible during that timeframe of Tuesday night through Thursday. It’s tricky give the potency of the sun angle this time of year as well as surface temps that will induce ‘melting’ initially. A few inches of slushy wet snow is not out of the question.

The average last freeze is typically the last week of April for many areas.