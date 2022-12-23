CLEVELAND (WJW) — Not only are Santa and his reindeer getting ready to visit Northeast Ohio, weather from the North Pole swooped down for a visit, too.

FOX 8 meteorologists say Cleveland could experience the coldest Christmas in recent history on Saturday and Sunday.

Actual temperatures on Christmas Eve will only reach 8° with an overnight low of 6°. On Christmas Day, our highs will be around 13°. Pair that with strong winds and it’s likely we’ll have subzero wind chills for Christmas 2022.

Christmas 2004 was the last time we saw wind chills below zero, at -16°F.

The lowest recorded wind chill on Christmas Day was -32°F in 1983.

Here are a few stats for Christmas climate in Cleveland:

1983: 1°

1985: 11°

1980: 13°

2004, 2000, 1968: 18°

Coldest Christmas Day minimum temperature: -10° (1983)

Last Christmas with wind chill under -10° was 2004 (-14)

Warming centers across the area are opening for anyone needing some shelter from the bitter cold. See our list here.

Although, emergency officials are urging people to stay home and off the roads as dangerously cold temperatures impact Northeast Ohio, the Cleveland Browns game is still a go at 1 p.m. on Saturday against the Saints at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, and it’s going to be one of the coldest Browns’ games on record.