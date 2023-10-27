CLEVELAND (WJW) – Partly cloudy this evening with a few sprinkles and clouds south of I-76 but most are dry. It’ll be warm and breezy with temperatures in the lower to mid 70s.

If you’re spending your Friday evening at the high school football games then you’ve got a great evening weather-wise. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s, breezy and dry.

Not as warm tonight but still mild and breezy. Temperatures will be in the mid 50s. We’ll be cloudy with a few isolated showers passing.

Two fronts starting Friday and Saturday. First one moves through Friday night/early Saturday with scattered showers between 4am and 11am Saturday.

Drier Saturday PM then higher coverage of rain Saturday night into Sunday.

Showers early Monday followed by colder temps next week.

Here comes our pattern flip! Temps slowly fall early next week. Wednesday morning we could see our first snowflakes of the season with a few flakes flying but nothing accumulating.

Here’s the long range temperature outlook into next week. Note the blue drifting in!

Planning on Trick or Treating? Here is the forecast for a few cities on the days they’re hosting:

Check the 8-day forecast above.