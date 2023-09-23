CLEVELAND (WJW) – Goodbye summer … Hello fall! Fall officially arrived at 2:50 a.m. A beautiful day capped with a beautiful evening with temperatures in the 60s, clear and a little breeze at times.

Breezy this weekend with clouds increasing late in the day tomorrow courtesy of the remnants of Tropical Storm Ophelia.

Winds gusting up to 25 MPH in this evening. Staying breezy tonight and tomorrow. Tonight, temperatures are in the mid 50s with clear skies so it will be a little cool tomorrow morning headed to services as well as walking the dog or getting the morning jog in.

For your Sunday, look for sunshine early but clouds will quickly roll in by mid-morning, thus being cloudy for much of the day thanks to the remnants of Tropical Storm Ophelia moving along the east coast. Some in our far south and east counties may see a few sprinkles but most remain dry but cloudy. Temperatures stay seasonably comfortable with low humidity.

We remain dry this weekend. Great news for our Guardians and Browns games. However, this continues to add to our deficit for the month of September. Only a couple of small chances/coverage in the week ahead. As of the first day of fall, most backyards are at a 2.25″ to 2.50″ rainfall deficit.

