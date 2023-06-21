CLEVELAND (WJW) – This evening, temperatures are comfortable and warm, in the 70s with a breeze at times to make it feel so wonderfully summer.

We should stay dry into the overnight hours but a stray sprinkle can’t be ruled out.

We’ll stay cloudy and warm overnight and dry, temps will bottom out in the upper 50s to lower 60s first thing in the morning.

Thursday forecast:

Cloudy skies for Thursday with a few passing showers in the morning. Should be drier in the afternoon but staying cloudy and cooler, only in the mid 70s. Showers become more widespread Friday and early Saturday with some embedded thunderstorms.

Humidity pulses north on and off this week with more consistently humid air Sunday/Monday.

Weekend forecast looks like this:

Here’s how we wrap up the month heading into July:

Check the latest 8-day forecast above.