Cooler temps, scattered showers offer soggy kickoff to your holiday weekend

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The beautiful, albeit much cooler Thursday we experienced will yield to rain showers Friday. It will be a soggy kickoff to the holiday weekend.

A day of scattered rain is on the way Friday. Showers will start before dawn and linger throughout the day. Some areas will receive heavier rain with a few rumbles of thunder. Showers could thin out a bit later in the day. Temperatures will struggle to reach 60!

The updated weekend forecast keeps light showers going much of Saturday with a brisk northeast wind. Showers Saturday don’t completely move out until early/late evening Saturday.

A half-inch to 1″ of rainfall is expected by Saturday evening. There are a couple of spots in our area with abnormally dry drought conditions so this will definitely help.

