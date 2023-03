CLEVELAND (WJW) — We’ll see more sun than clouds Sunday as temps hover in the 40s, but skies stay dry.

Although flood warnings have expired, minor flooding is possible until late Monday morning.

The pattern shift starts in the week ahead with temperatures ranging 5-10° BELOW average. Highs in the mid 30s, with lows in the mid to upper 20’s.

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast:

