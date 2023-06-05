CLEVELAND (WJW) — Another nice day today, slow exiting clouds keeping our temperatures a little on the cooler side. Clouds clearing for second half of day but the haze from smoke stays.

It’s been over two weeks since our last rainfall at the Cleveland Hopkins International Airport!

Rainfall will be sparse this week. A weak backdoor front moves in Tuesday morning. A sprinkle or isolated shower possible, but not likely.

Then this coming weekend, another shot at some moisture. Keeping an eye out.

No soakers in the forecast anytime soon! Next chance of rain (if the forecast holds) Saturday night into Sunday.

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast:

