Cooler temps in the 50s for Saturday with a mix of sun and clouds

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Did you have patchy frost this morning? It’s a chilly start with many backyards in the mid 30s, the exception, those near the lake are in the low 40s.

It’s another cool, sweater weather kind of day. Highs in the upper 50s with a mix of sun and clouds. There’s a slight chance of a spotty shower west in the afternoon near the I-75 corridor.

High pressure moved in overnight bringing a quiet, sunny start to our weekend. That should be enough to keep the first half of the weekend dry. Sunday clouds increase but we remain dry in the morning. It’s not until after 3PM when umbrella weather returns. Widespread rain anticipated in the evening with the low moving.

Maps in Motion

We warm back up to near 70 the middle of next week. Plus, a fantastic string of weather ahead! The only chances of rain early Monday and again early Wednesday, otherwise we’re dry.

Latest Fox 8-day forecast:

October off to a cool start with temperatures 10-15° BELOW average. A milder trend should continue through the middle of October. Here’s a look at Cleveland’s October stats:

Get the latest headlines from FOX8.com below: