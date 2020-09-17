Cooler temps expected Thursday with a chance for rain in the morning

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A moisture-starved cold front will be crossing the area Thursday morning with a few small showers before early afternoon.

Browns Game-time forecast for Thursday night:

Browns Kickoff Forecast

Temperatures will stay in the middle 60s Thursday with the only exception farther south which may top off in the lower 70s. The first of ‘potentially’ 5 straight days in the 60s. The last time we had 5 days in a row in the 60s was September of 2010.

Meanwhile, Sally made landfall as a category 2/105 mph winds/5am CDT. It is dumping copious amounts of Gulf moisture, especially between Mobile and Pensacola.

Sally Forecast

The long range outlook issued last week for the remainder of the month highlighted the lack of heat. Heat has been fairly common over the last few years in mid September here in Ohio.

Surprisingly, temperatures this September have been near normal overall. The cool-down will occur in two phases: The first this week/weekend.

Another cool down the last weekend of September. The countdown is on! Fall is 8 days away!

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:

