Cooler temps continue Sunday, but heat is around the corner

CLEVELAND (WJW) — What a beautiful weekend it’s been so far.
After a very rainy Friday, up to 6-inches in some spots, we had loads of lovely sunshine on Saturday with a hint of fall in the air.
But now Sunday is here and this taste of fall will be short-lived. We’ll return to the 80s starting Monday. Next weekend is Labor Day weekend, the unofficial end of summer, and it seems the sun will make an appearance.
Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:
