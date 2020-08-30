Cooler temps continue Sunday, but heat is around the corner

CLEVELAND (WJW) — What a beautiful weekend it’s been so far.

After a very rainy Friday, up to 6-inches in some spots, we had loads of lovely sunshine on Saturday with a hint of fall in the air.

But now Sunday is here and this taste of fall will be short-lived. We’ll return to the 80s starting Monday. Next weekend is Labor Day weekend, the unofficial end of summer, and it seems the sun will make an appearance.

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:

WJW graphic

Get the latest headlines on FOX8.com below: