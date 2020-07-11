Cooler temps continue on Sunday with chance for evening storms

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The cold front is swiping Northeast Ohio and eventually induces slightly cooler temps and slightly lower dew points into the weekend. Everyone to the west will see more sunshine, so you have the potential to warm up to the mid-80s.
Following the front temperatures will drop to normal territory with highs in the low 80’s.
Lingering showers early Saturday with more sun west to east by afternoon.
Here’s your latest 8-day forecast:
