Cooler temps continue on Saturday with mostly sunny skies

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The weekend is finally here and most of it should be dry.

Winds increase and rain arrives Saturday night. Meanwhile, clouds will be increasing as a weak front moves in and brings another small chance of fleeting showers late afternoon/evening, mainly east. Here is a look at the maps in motion.

Maps in Motion

Browns vs. Texans is coming up Sunday. So far, it looks good. It will be cool and rather windy. Any showers would be light and fleeting! Wind will be the big story.

Wind will be an issue Saturday night into Sunday. Sustained winds of 20-30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Those near the lake could get gusts over 50 mph. Stay tuned as an advisory will likely be issued for our lakeshore counties. Be prepared for possible power outages. Here’s a look at forecast peak wind gusts Sunday morning:

A short-lived period of colder air (as advertised last week) will be around early next week which could produce some lake effect precipitation including snow. The risk will be late Monday through early Wednesday. This is a fluid forecast so please keep up-to-date with your Fox 8 weather team. Those outside of the Snowbelt communities can expect more clouds and chilly temps.

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:

Get the latest headlines from FOX8.com below: