Cooler temps continue on Friday with chance for rain in the evening

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A weak cold front rolls through Friday which will bring more clouds and possibly a fleeting evening shower.

Here’s a look at the best time to rake leaves and finish some yard work:

The next decent chance of rain for everyone is Saturday evening into Sunday as a warm front lifts through. Temperatures will return to the upper 50s/near 60 on Sunday, and it will be windy. There’s a chance of rain throughout the day, so prepare for scattered showers during the Browns game.

A short-lived period of colder air (as advertised last week) will be around early next week which could produce some lake effect precipitation including snow. The risk will be Monday through Tuesday. This is a fluid forecast so please keep up-to-date with your Fox 8 weather team. Those outside of the Snowbelt communities can expect more clouds and chilly temps.

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:

