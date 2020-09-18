Cooler temps continue as we head into the last weekend of summer, patchy frost possible

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Chilly tonight! Temperatures will range from the mid 30s to low 40s near the lake. Patchy frost is possible along the Pennsylvania border. Saturday, Sunday and Monday morning will be pretty chilly!

A frost advisory has been issued for some areas in Northeast Ohio overnight.

According to the National Weather Service, the advisory is for Ashtabula Inland, Trumbull and Mahoning counties from midnight until 9 a.m. Saturday.

Temperatures as cold as 33 degrees will result in some frost forming, the NWS said.

You’ll be reaching for your sweaters and jackets the next several days! High temperatures will range around 10 degrees below average. through the weekend. Last time we had a high temperature below 62 was on May 31st!

Sunshine galore, a pleasant sunny dry stretch of weather ahead of us. Enjoy!

The long range outlook issued last week for the remainder of the month highlighted the lack of heat. Heat has been fairly common over the last few years in mid September here in Ohio. Surprisingly, temperatures this September have been near normal overall.

The cool-down will occur in two phases: The first this week/weekend. A brief warmup then another less sharp cool down the last weekend of September. The countdown is on! Fall is 5 days away!

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:

