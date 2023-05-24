CLEVELAND (WJW) – Cooler than the past few nights thanks to a cold front. Feeling a bit chilly tonight into tomorrow morning with temperatures falling into the 50s and 40s.

A bit of a breeze will make it feel a bit cooler. Mostly clear and quiet.

Cool all day long tomorrow with highs only in the 50s and 60s. Staying breezy through the day with a wind out of the north. The wall to wall sunshine should help it feel a bit more comfortable.

So far this May has been the least humid May in northern Ohio since 1967! Look at the last 5 years humidity levels.

The years with the most humid May days: 1957, 1959, 1962, 1970, 1977, 1991, 1996, 2000, 2001, 2004 & 2015.

Breezy and cooler to end work week, with a gradual warm-up to around average as we head in Memorial Day weekend.

Memorial Day weekend is looking really nice. Quiet Saturday and Sunday with above normal temps. Slight chance for a few sprinkles Monday.

Get the sprinklers going…staying dry through a majority of the week, and next week.

Check the latest 8-Day Forecast above.