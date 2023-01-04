CLEVELAND (WJW) – Temperatures will be predominantly falling through the 40s but feeling a little cooler thanks to the breeze picking up.

Overnight, cloudy with isolated showers, breezy and chillier with lows in the upper 30s.

Mainly dry and mostly cloudy tomorrow with temperatures reaching the low 40’s. Still above average (36°) but much cooler than lately! A few chilly showers may pop up for the afternoon.

There’s the chance of wintry mix once we lose daylight Thursday evening, with lake effect snow setting up in the primary snowbelt overnight. For most, little to no accumulation. Those in the higher elevations east could get an inch or two.

A more winter feel is back at the end of the week with temperatures near normal during the day and 20’s overnight.

