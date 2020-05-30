Cooler temperatures this weekend

1  of  2
CLEVELAND (WJW)– Scattered showers are ending across the area; patchy fog develops and could be thick in spots before lifting early Saturday. Lows will be cooler in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Much cooler and less humid air will take control.

We will be hovering in below normal ‘temperature’ territory with highs in the 60s this weekend. Plus, it will be comfy! Open your windows and let the fresh air flow! A/C’s will catch a break! Some lake driven clouds will develop late Saturday. Otherwise, plentiful sunshine is expected most of the weekend and kicking-off next week.

Here’s your latest 8-day forecast:

