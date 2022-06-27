CLEVELAND (WJW) – Overnight, clear skies, low humidity and calm to light winds will allow us to chill. Cities will be in the mid 50s while outlying areas could be in the mid to upper 40s.

We’re headed for another dry stretch. The work week starts off under high pressure and that settles in for a majority of the week. A cold front will approach Wednesday, but because of the strong high pressure, it should keep showers north of us and just allow some extra cloud cover Wednesday.

Six 90° days so far this June with the potential of one more on the way before the end of the month. So how often do we experience at least 6 90°F days by June 25? Not very often. Since 1988, it has only been six years.

Heat builds back in as we head towards 4th of July weekend, 90’s return.

So far, the best chance of rain will be on Friday and Saturday with the passage of a cold front. That feature will knock us back to average and in the low 80’s. Firework forecast looking good! Clear skies are anticipated.

Here’s the latest 8-day forecast: