Cooler Monday expected with lots of sunshine, temps in the low 50s

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Officially made it to 60! There are showers around this evening as the winds will switch around and blow out of the northwest giving us a cooler Monday but lots of sunshine!

We’re not talking about a lot of rain either for this evening. Rainfall expected to be below a tenth of an inch. Next rain event is early morning Tuesday.

Followed by our only chilly day of the week. Dare I say we could see a quick changeover to a wintry mix as the front exits and cold air moves in.

Highs will occur Tuesday morning in the mid 40s and drop into the mid 30s by lunch. Winds will gust to 40 mph.

Seasonable temperatures return for several days at the end of the week. Enjoy!

Here’s our latest 8-day forecast:

Read more on the forecast here.