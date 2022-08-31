CLEVELAND (WJW) – After a fantastic day, this evening will be very comfortable. We will fall back into the 70s and 60s tonight with a cool breeze through the night and a few wind gusts reaching 15-20 mph.

Low 60s and mid to upper 50s by early tomorrow morning as the lower humidity continues to hang around. Staying dry with mostly clear skies.

Another great day tomorrow, just a touch cooler with highs in the upper 70s. Staying quiet with plenty of sunshine through the day. Not as breezy with winds 5-10 mph out of the north.

Humidity will be much lower from late Tuesday night through the end of the week.

No extreme heat the rest of the week

Small chance for a shower late Sunday.

Check your latest 8-Day Forecast above.