CLEVELAND (WJW)– A few lingering showers will be around the first half of Wednesday, otherwise, cooler and less humid. Highs will be about 10 degrees below average in the mid-70s.

Our next chance of widespread showers and storms will commence Friday. Another round of spot-like storms late-day Saturday through the 1st half of Sunday.

We’re are heading back into the mid-’80s as we wrap up the month of July.

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast: