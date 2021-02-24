Cooler air moves in with chance for some snow showers overnight

CLEVELAND (WJW) — We’re in the 50s for the first time since Christmas Eve, but it’s short lived!

The spot showers this afternoon are associated with a cold front that will drag in colder air starting this evening. We could also see a few lake enhanced snowflakes overnight.

The cooler air will be gone by this weekend when 50s may return once again!

Here’s the latest Fox 8-Day Forecast:

We’ll continue to thaw and melt off our snowpack. Lake Erie ice coverage is now down to 69%! Forecast ice coverage will be dropping to ~59% by Sunday.

Temperature trending above normal as we head into March, definitely a pattern shift from the last 2 weeks. Check out the graph below:

So far this winter (with 5 days to go) has been ONLY SLIGHTLY BELOW normal compared to the last 15 years…

While we have not broken any temperature records, the temperatures have been consistently COLD. Only 5 days above 50 since Dec 1–none this year). The last time with only 5 was 1986-87. Last winter: 25 DAYS

Notice that we haven’t had much of a break from this continuous cold. Here are the number of days with highs ABOVE 40 and ABOVE 50 over the last 10 winters. The last time we had a winter similar to this winter (lack of 40s and 50s) was 2013-14 and 2010-11.