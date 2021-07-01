Cooler air, chance of showers Friday

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Starting Thursday night, cooler more comfy air returns for the upcoming, Fourth of July weekend. You’ll notice a difference come Friday morning.

Even though the cooler air will move in, the threat of showers as another weak front comes in from the north Friday. The showers will be hit and miss and mainly across the eastern 1/2 of northern Ohio Friday afternoon.

Heat builds back in on Independence Day with toasty temps back next week. More pool days ahead!

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast: