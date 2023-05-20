CLEVELAND (WJW) – Saturday night plans are a go, but take a jacket! A dry and quiet night. Shy of 50 with clouds mainly clearing, setting us up for a much nicer Sunday which features more sunshine.

Temperatures warm, around average.

Chilly start Sunday morning, temperatures dip in the the upper 40’s. Start time weather for the Cleveland Marathon, 7 a.m. sunny and low 50’s. Good luck!

Get ready for a dry stretch!

Temperature outlook for the week through Memorial Day weekend. Feeling like the start of summer!

