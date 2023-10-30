WJW — NE Ohio will have showers this morning with reduced visibility and cool temps.

Expect the showers to continue through late morning. Showers will be on and off in this afternoon. Winds out of the northwest.

Futurecast:

Skies will clear out Monday night. FREEZE WARNING for tonight as temps fall into the upper 20s and lower 30s.

Layer up your ghosts and goblins! It’s going to be chilly trick or treating with temperatures around 40°. A few showers will develop Tuesday evening. A few flurries mixed in as temps fall into the upper 30s by 10 p.m.

By Wednesday morning we could see our LIGHT first snowfall of the season in spots. It will quickly melt as temps moderate by afternoon.

Here is the 8-day forecast:

