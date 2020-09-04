Cool temps on Friday to kick off your holiday weekend

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The weekend is almost here! Skies will be clearing out and the humidity will be dropping overnight Thursday.

We’ll wake up to temps in the low 50s to low 60s. Another taste of fall is going to be taking over Northeast Ohio on Friday with highs in the low 70s.

Labor Day weekend, the unofficial end of summer, is looking wonderful! Saturday and Sunday look fabulous with highs in the upper 70s to near 80F.

A brief shower or storm may slip into our northwest counties late Sunday/Sunday night. Labor Day is now looking sunny with highs near 80F.

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:

