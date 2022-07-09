CLEVELAND (WJW) — Sunny skies and cooler temps are expected through the weekend.

Breezy conditions on Saturday come along with a beach hazard issued at Lake Erie including a small craft advisory and a high swim risk.

Dew point levels stay in the comfortable range all weekend before the heat and humidity ramp back up to start the work week.

Even though we had excessive rainfall across our parts July 4-6, some over 3″, there are parts of northeast Ohio that are abnormally dry.

Check out the latest drought monitor issued:

Here’s the latest 8-day forecast: