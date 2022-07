CLEVELAND (WJW) — A beautiful, sunny Independence Day weekend is ahead for Northeast Ohio.

We will be slightly cooler than average with low humidity on Sunday.

Hot and humid on the 4th of July, near 90°.

After the 4th, the weather will be unsettled for several days but near average for this time of year. Showers and storms head into the area Tuesday morning and clear out by midday.

Here’s the latest 8-day forecast: