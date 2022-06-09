CLEVELAND (WJW) – Plenty of clouds around this morning with a few showers near the lakeshore.

Spotty showers and sprinkles possible through midday.

Clouds gradually clear and sunshine returns late day as high pressure builds in. Highs in the low 70’s. Staying comfy, open your windows!

Friday will start off sunny, but increase the cloud cover late day. Highs staying in the mid 70s.

Heating up! Temperatures climb above average next week. Low to mid 80’s return, along with higher humidity.

Here is the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast: