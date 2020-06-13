Cool start to the weekend with temps in the 60s, some showers expected in the morning

CLEVELAND (WJW) — It’s a comfortable night out there, and it will be rather cool to start our last full weekend of spring.

A “backdoor” cold front will bring a round of showers after midnight. A few showers will stick around Saturday morning, travel south, and taper off by late morning.

Brighter skies will prevail later in the day Saturday as the front clears the state. It’s going to feel like fall this weekend! Seems a bit odd since it’s still technically spring. It’s been anything but a “normal/average” weather year.

Sunday looks cool with partly to mostly sunny skies. Expect temps to tick up a few degrees or more each day next week. Highs will get back into the 80s Wednesday. The best chance for showers is Friday afternoon.

Summer arrives officially Saturday at 5:43 pm EDT. It looks like a beautiful day with highs near 80° with partly sunny skies.

Here’s our latest 8-day forecast: