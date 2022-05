CLEVELAND (WJW) – Cooler temperatures return to start the week. Monday, temps will struggle to reach 60 with more clouds than sunshine – but no rain expected today. Sunrise at 6:02.

Rounds of showers and storms by Wednesday, with warmer temps returning for the upcoming holiday weekend. The unofficial start to summer will bring a taste of summer! 80’s this weekend!

Here is the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:

FOX 8 DAY FORECAST