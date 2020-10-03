Cool Saturday evening; Rain showers possible Sunday

CLEVELAND (WJW) — It’s another cool evening! There’s a slight chance of a spotty shower far west and possibly overnight.

The best chance of rain showers is after 3 p.m. on Sunday.

High pressure moved in which gave a nice Saturday. However, Sunday starts off cloudy but not as chilly. We remain dry in the morning. An isolated shower is possible Sunday afternoon. Widespread rain is anticipated in the evening.

We warm back up to near 70 the middle of next week. Plus, a fantastic string of weather ahead! The only chances of rain are on early Monday and again early Wednesday, otherwise we’re dry.

