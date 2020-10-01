CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Some showers are lingering this morning, but two more rounds will come later today.
Temperatures are starting out in the 40s but will warm up into the 60s.
Rain will move through from 2 to 8 p.m. We will likely see a few thunderstorms during that time.
Wind gusts will hit up to 25mph.
Things will dry out for a few hours before rain starts up again overnight.
Cooler air is behind the rain as we look at highs in the 50s this weekend.
Here are the latest headlines from FOX 8
- Harvest moon will light up the skies tonight; rare blue moon coming on Halloween
- Halloween 2020: A list of Northeast Ohio trick or treat times
- Cool, rainy, windy, and another cooldown this weekend
- Honoring those who are battling, passed away from or survived breast cancer
- Deadline nears: How to submit your claim in Apple’s $500M iPhone slowdown settlement