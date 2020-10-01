Cool, rainy, windy, and another cooldown this weekend

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Some showers are lingering this morning, but two more rounds will come later today.

Temperatures are starting out in the 40s but will warm up into the 60s.

Rain will move through from 2 to 8 p.m. We will likely see a few thunderstorms during that time.

Wind gusts will hit up to 25mph.

Things will dry out for a few hours before rain starts up again overnight.

Cooler air is behind the rain as we look at highs in the 50s this weekend.

Here are the latest headlines from FOX 8