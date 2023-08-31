CLEVELAND (WJW) – A quiet evening ahead, with mostly sunny skies and a nice breeze out of the northeast. With clear skies, temperatures will slip into the upper 40s and low 50s!

Labor Day Weekend looking good! Sunny with temperatures climbing into the 80s with higher humidity.

Heading into September our humidity increases. Our upper 80’s will feel more like the low 90’s into Labor Day. We might actually hit 90 a couple of the days! Sunny, dry and hot for the unofficial end of summer. Stay cool and hydrated!

Rainfall forecast: Next chance of a few showers, Wednesday night into Thursday.

Check the latest 8-day forecast above.