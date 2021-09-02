Cool-for-the-season temperatures kick off Friday morning

CLEVELAND (WJW) – What a beautiful Thursday it was all across the Buckeye State.

Sunshine galore greeted us on the way out the door and lower humidity levels kept that pleasant feel going throughout the afternoon.

Rather cool-for-the-season temperatures will kick off our Friday morning. Lows will dip into the mid-40s well inland. The lower 50s should remain near the lake.

Another beauty is on the way Friday. There will be some high, thin cirrus clouds and that could lead to a “milky” hue over the abundant sunshine.

Friday Night Touchdown games will have no weather issues. That’s great news again for those venturing out to the high school football games.

We’re tracking a cold front Saturday night that will bring a couple of showers overnight through Sunday morning/midday.

Super-spotty showers are also possible on Labor Day and several days next week.

Overall, it will be drier than not. Temperatures will range from the 70s to about 80° throughout the holiday weekend and beyond into next week.