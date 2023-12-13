CLEVELAND (WJW) — We’ll have a bit of a cool down today with temperatures struggling to climb into the mid to upper 30s. Plenty of sunshine to help warm you up through the day.

Quiet weather with abundant sunshine the rest of the week.

A weak front is expected late Sunday with an East coast system on Monday of next week. Small chances for showers.

Temps this week stay near/slightly above normal through this weekend.

There is an active panhandle storm track for the last 10 days of December. It’s too early to tell if these will produce snow for Ohio. Temps look to stay near normal.

Here is the 8-day forecast:

