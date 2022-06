CLEVELAND (WJW) – Lower 70s for Father’s Day and Juneteenth on Sunday. Winds will be lighter.

There’s the small chance of showers Monday along the warm front late morning into the early afternoon. Coverage will be around 30-40% and generally light and spotty.

Monday temperatures will be warmer west.

All of this prior to the heat returning Tuesday. A brief period of heat returns Tuesday and Wednesday.

Humidity will return this week.

Here is the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast: