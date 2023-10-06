(WJW) – Steady light showers will continue into early morning.

A cloudy morning followed by some sunshine in the afternoon.

A dry slot of air will move in during the afternoon and evening before our next system moves in for the weekend.

Highs in the upper 60s, flirting with 70°.

Getting a quiet break for Friday night football. Showers will move back in later Friday night.

A reinforcing cold front drops late Friday with another round of showers and much cooler temperatures.

A lake effect pattern develops this weekend.

If you’re headed to the Woollybear Festival on Sunday, it’ll be predominantly cloudy with on and off again light showers and cool and breezy temps in the mid-50s.

Here is the 8-day forecast:

The long-range outlook (2-3 weeks out) shows the cooler pattern getting stronger. Frequent changes of showers. Little chance of stretches of warmth.

Stay up-to-date by downloading the FOX 8 apps.