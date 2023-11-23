(WJW) — It’s near seasonal on Thanksgiving Day with temperatures starting off in the 30s and climbing into the upper 40s. Mostly sunny and quiet!

Here’s your Thanksgiving forecast:

Looking ahead. Friday and Saturday will be dry with sunshine. Sunday showers with a mix late then COLDER.

Second round of cold air early next with local lake effect snow showers very likely. More details this weekend!

Here are the forecast bullet points:

Dry Thursday through Saturday

Rain showers transition to a mix/snow late Sunday/evening

Another round of colder air (30s) early next week

Lake effect snow early next as colder air deepens.

Active pattern (SW to NE storm track) as outlined two weeks ago will continue through the first 2 weeks of December .

(SW to NE storm track) as outlined two weeks ago will continue through the . Temps look to moderate by mid month

Here is the 8-day forecast:

