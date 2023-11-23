(WJW) — It’s near seasonal on Thanksgiving Day with temperatures starting off in the 30s and climbing into the upper 40s. Mostly sunny and quiet!

Here’s your Thanksgiving forecast:

Looking ahead. Friday and Saturday will be dry with sunshine. Sunday showers with a mix late then COLDER.

Second round of cold air early next with local lake effect snow showers very likely. More details this weekend!

Here are the forecast bullet points:

  • Dry Thursday through Saturday
  • Rain showers transition to a mix/snow late Sunday/evening
  • Another round of colder air (30s) early next week
  • Lake effect snow early next as colder air deepens.
  • Active pattern (SW to NE storm track) as outlined two weeks ago will continue through the first 2 weeks of December.
  • Temps look to moderate by mid month

Here is the 8-day forecast:

