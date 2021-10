CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – We’ll have dry breaks Monday morning with showers becoming more numerous late in the day.

A cold front swings through Monday night bringing back the cooler air for a brief period and lake effect rain showers on Tuesday.

An unsettled week ahead with roller coaster temperatures.

HALLOWEEN FORECAST: A few morning showers, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50’s. Dry evening for our little ghosts and goblins, but chilly!

