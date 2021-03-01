Cool and rainy, light snow possible to start the week

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – We’re waking up to the low 30’s and maybe even a couple of snow showers for the first day of March, which is also the first day of climatological spring. Usually, spring is just a rumor in Cleveland for several more weeks!

A lake effect sky with intervals of clouds and sun throughout the day Monday is in our forecast. Temperatures will remain in the mid-30s with a northwest, blustery wind over Lake Erie.

A cold night is on tap Monday night! Temperatures tumble into the teens.

A relatively quiet week is ahead with more sunshine and rollercoaster temps, a typical March pattern as we transition into Spring. Enjoy!

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:

