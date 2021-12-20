Cool and quiet before rain moves in

CLEVELAND (WJW)– High pressure settling over the area for an extended period keeps us merry and bright for the holiday week that’s ahead!

We say goodbye to autumn and hello winter on Tuesday. The astronomical beginning of winter in the northern hemisphere begins around 11 am Eastern Standard Time.

WINTER SOLSTICE

Maps in motion tell the story of our quiet weather pattern for several days.

MAPS IN MOTION

Christmas week: High temperatures generally in the 40’s. Overall, the weather looks quiet which is great news! Winter arrives (astronomically speaking) on Tuesday at 10:59 am. There is a slight chance of a few light lake effect snow showers and flurries early Wednesday following a cold front.

Overall, the highest probability for precipitation will be Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

POPS THROUGH NEXT MONDAY

Christmas Eve/Day: Rain showers develop late afternoon and continue overnight. There will be some lingering showers around in the morning followed by breaks of sun in the afternoon. Highs around 50.