Cool and damp week ahead

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Clouds will produce occasional showers. Cool and damp conditions persist for most of Monday.

The next 48 hours

An upper-level low keeps our unsettled weather around until Tuesday morning. We’re not expecting widespread rain; it’ll be more intermittent.

Cooler, more seasonable (near normal) air continues for the week ahead. Our coolest temps are likely to arrive Wednesday and Thursday with another upper-level system. The upcoming weekend may sport a few showers.

