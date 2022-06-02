CLEVELAND (WJW) – Behind the strong cold front, cooler and more comfortable air. Comfy as we head into the upcoming weekend. Enjoy!

Comfy air invades the area and sticks around through the weekend. It’s going to feel great. Open your windows and let the fresh air flow.

As the pattern becomes more progressive and “cooler” over the next two weeks, fast-moving fronts will pass through the Great Lakes, keeping frequent chances of rain. Expect two fronts next week. The first will be Monday into early Tuesday. The second is late Wednesday into Thursday.

Here is the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast: