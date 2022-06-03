CLEVELAND (WJW) – Overnight, it will be mostly clear, quiet and comfortable, similar to last night with lows in the mid 50s.

Nice and cool/comfy air invades the area and sticks around through the weekend. It’s going to feel great. Open your windows and let the fresh air flow.

As the pattern becomes more progressive and “cooler” over the next two weeks, fast-moving fronts will pass through the Great Lakes keeping frequent chances of rain.

There will be two fronts next week. The first is Monday into early Tuesday. The second is late Wednesday into Thursday.

Here is the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast: