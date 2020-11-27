Cool and cloudy with temps in the 40s

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Our cool start Friday is already near today’s highs.

It will be cool and cloudy with highs in the 40s.

It will be a little cooler with morning clouds (shower east) early Saturday, but otherwise, the weekend looks dry.

Overall, there’s higher confidence that the pattern will be COLDER next week. A southern system early next week looks to bring rain then snow followed by lake effect/lake enhanced! Obviously, it’s too early for local snowfall specifics.

Here’s your 8-day forecast:

