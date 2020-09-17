Cool and cloudy with highs in the 60s

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Temperatures are starting out in the mid-50’s but they won’t be changing much.
They’ll rise about 10 degrees.
Highs will be topping out in the mid-60s.
Temperatures will be in the upper 50s for the Browns home opener.
A cool 8-day forecast:
