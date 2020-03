Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND (WJW)-- Cloud cover and cooler-than-average temps will stick around through midweek before loosening a grip upon Northeast Ohio.

Wednesday will be a transitional day between clouds/brief drizzle/shower to sunshine. Thankfully, gradual improvement will be in the works for Thursday and beyond.

That being said, the rain chances are slim and light in fashion which means there will still be plenty of opportunities to get outside!

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast: